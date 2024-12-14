Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the main Opposition party in Odisha, will intensify its agitation against the construction of Polavaram multipurpose project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The party has decided to hold a series of protests against the dam project starting from Motu area in Malkangiri district of Odisha to New Delhi, the national capital, from January next year.

“The BJD will intensify its stir against Polavaram project from January next year. The party will organize a series of protests starting from Motu in Malkangiri to Bhubaneswar and then from the Odisha capital to New Delhi. BJD president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given an instruction in this regard to the party cadre,” said the regional party in a statement today.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party will seek the opinions of the people of Malkangiri district before intensifying its agitation on Polavaram issue.

The BJD has claimed that the construction of Polavaram project on Godavari river, with its present design, will cause troubles for the residents of several villages in Malkangiri district.

Around 150 villages of Motu area in Malkangiri are likely to be submerged due to the multipurpose dam project, claimed the party.

A team of BJD leaders had visited Motu area in July and August this year and submitted a report regarding the possible impact of the dam project on the villages in Malkangiri to Patnaik.

A seven-member delegation of the regional party recently visited New Delhi and met Union Minister for Jal Shakti and Chairman of Central Water Commission (CWC) among others to demand a fresh backwater study of the project.