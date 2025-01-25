Bhubaneswar: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed new presidents for 23 of its 37 organisational districts in Odisha.

The party will appoint new chiefs for the remaining 14 organisational districts later.

The BJP has expedited the process for revamping its organization in the state. The party will appoint a new president for its Odisha unit soon after selecting new chiefs for its district units, sources said,

Notably, former minister Manmohan Samal had been appointed as the president of BJP Odisha unit in March, 2023.

The party formed its maiden government in Odisha by defeating the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in this year’s Assembly polls.

However, Samal lost the Assembly polls from Chandabali seat in Bhadrak district.

It is worth mentioning here that Samal had also served as the president of BJP in Odisha from 1999 to 2004.

New presidents for BJP organisational districts:

Ganjam—Saroj Sabat

Balangir—Sribacha Behera

Puri—Debendranath Tarei

Sundargarh—Girish Chandra Sahoo

Dhenkanal—Rahas Bihari Behera

Kendrapara—Sashanka Sekhar Sethi

Balasore—Ishwar Chandra Behera

Balasore (Uttar)—Pradip Kumar Panda

Cuttack City—Sukanta Biswal

Cuttack Gramin—Ram Narayan Mohanty

Kalahandi—Jugal Kishore Podh

Mayurbhanj (West)—Jurilal Mohanta

Mayurbhanj (East)—Nihar Modi

Deogarh—Arun Kumar Sahu

Bargarh—Aroopanand Sahoo

Ghumusar (Bhanjanagar)—Nilamadhab Patra

Ghumusar (Aska)—Bijay Swain

Boudh—Premananda Mishra

Jagatsinghpur—Pratap Mishra

Keonjhar—Sukadev Mohanta

Malkangiri—Ashok Parida

Nabarangpur—Kunja Bihari Dash

Nuapada—Kamalesh Dixit