Bhubaneswar: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed new presidents for 23 of its 37 organisational districts in Odisha.
The party will appoint new chiefs for the remaining 14 organisational districts later.
The BJP has expedited the process for revamping its organization in the state. The party will appoint a new president for its Odisha unit soon after selecting new chiefs for its district units, sources said,
Notably, former minister Manmohan Samal had been appointed as the president of BJP Odisha unit in March, 2023.
The party formed its maiden government in Odisha by defeating the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in this year’s Assembly polls.
However, Samal lost the Assembly polls from Chandabali seat in Bhadrak district.
It is worth mentioning here that Samal had also served as the president of BJP in Odisha from 1999 to 2004.
New presidents for BJP organisational districts:
Ganjam—Saroj Sabat
Balangir—Sribacha Behera
Puri—Debendranath Tarei
Sundargarh—Girish Chandra Sahoo
Dhenkanal—Rahas Bihari Behera
Kendrapara—Sashanka Sekhar Sethi
Balasore—Ishwar Chandra Behera
Balasore (Uttar)—Pradip Kumar Panda
Cuttack City—Sukanta Biswal
Cuttack Gramin—Ram Narayan Mohanty
Kalahandi—Jugal Kishore Podh
Mayurbhanj (West)—Jurilal Mohanta
Mayurbhanj (East)—Nihar Modi
Deogarh—Arun Kumar Sahu
Bargarh—Aroopanand Sahoo
Ghumusar (Bhanjanagar)—Nilamadhab Patra
Ghumusar (Aska)—Bijay Swain
Boudh—Premananda Mishra
Jagatsinghpur—Pratap Mishra
Keonjhar—Sukadev Mohanta
Malkangiri—Ashok Parida
Nabarangpur—Kunja Bihari Dash
Nuapada—Kamalesh Dixit