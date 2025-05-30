Bhubaneswar: At least one tourist has been confirmed dead and eight others are missing after a tourist bus plunged nearly 1000 feet into the Teesta River in Sikkim on Thursday evening. Among the missing is Odisha BJP leader Itishree Jena from the Jajpur Road area, who was reportedly travelling with her family.

The mishap took place between Chungthang and Munshithang while the group was returning from Gangtok. The vehicle, carrying 11 people including the driver, reportedly skidded off the hilly road before falling into the river.

According to initial reports, the tourists were mostly from Odisha and West Bengal. Rescue operations are underway, but difficult terrain and poor visibility are said to be hampering efforts.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. Upon receiving this information, Chief Minister Majhi held discussions with the Sikkim government to coordinate rescue and relief efforts for the affected.

Taking swift action, the Chief Minister has directed a dedicated team of officials from Odisha to travel to Sikkim to oversee and support the ongoing rescue operations.

The team will also ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and arrange for the safe return of Odisha’s passengers to their home state, the Chief Minister’s Office said.