Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mamata Mohanta on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the party’s Odisha-in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, and BJP state unit chief Manmohan Samal among other leaders were present during the filing of nomination by Mohanta.

“We hope that Mamata Mohanta will certainly win and represent Odisha and BJP in the Rajya Sabha,” said the Chief Minister after the nomination was filed.

Mohanta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, CM Majhi and other senior leaders of the party for showing faith in her. Mohanta also stated that she would raise the concerns of the people of Odisha in the Rajya Sabha and try to solve those issues.

“I am taking the pledge today to serve the people and work for the betterment of my community, the people of Mayurbhanj and Odisha. I hope my aim will be fulfilled,” stated Mohanta.

BJP on Tuesday announced Mohanta’s candidature for the by-elections for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha. The seat in Odisha has been lying vacant after Mohanta resigned from the membership of the upper house on July 31, two years before the end of her term in Rajya Sabha.

The BJP leader also tendered her resignation from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal on the same day. She later joined BJP at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Mohanta, a noted social activist and leader of the Kudumi community, belongs to the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Notably, the former BJD leader Mohanta was elected to Rajya Sabha in April 2020. Her membership in the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to end in April 2026. The poll for the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on September 3.

