Bhubaneswar: Aska BJP MLA Saroj Kumar Padhi on Monday stirred a political storm by questioning the closeness between BJD president Naveen Patnaik and his aide, former 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

Padhi claimed that Pandian has access to over Rs 1,000 crore of BJD’s party funds and deliberately keeps Patnaik away from senior leaders to retain control.

“Pandian remains glued to Patnaik only to safeguard the party fund. Fearing its loss, he has sidelined many leaders who were once close to Patnaik. His real motive is no longer hidden,” Padhi alleged.

He further claimed that if control of the fund is handed over to Pandian and his wife, they could become the sole owners of the money. “With the help of a loyal group, the couple is eyeing a greater role in the BJD. The way Pandian insulted a senior leader like Ranendra Pratap Swain alias Raja Swain was unacceptable. Even Patnaik’s elder brother, during a recent visit, reportedly rebuked Pandian for interfering in party affairs,” Padhi added.

These remarks come days after a video went viral showing Patnaik walking out of a hospital hand-in-hand with Pandian following his discharge, sparking fresh political debates in the state.