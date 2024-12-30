Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a new president in January, 2025.

This was revealed by Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who has been appointed as the returning officer for BJP’s organisational elections in Odisha.

“The BJP organisation in Odisha will be revamped by the end of January 2025. The party will get a new president in the state,” said Sarangi.

The process for appointment of new presidents for block (Mandal) units of BJP is now underway in the state. Subsequently, there will be appointment of new chiefs for district units of BJP, he added.

“The party will appoint a new president for the Odisha BJP soon after selecting new chiefs for its district units. The entire process will be completed by the end of January, next year,” said the Balasore MP.

The new BJP president will form his team of office-bearers. Many new faces will find places in the fresh team, he added.

“Under its new president, the party will further strengthen its base in Odisha and initiate preparation for the next three-tier panchayat elections in the state,” stated the BJP leader.

Notably, former minister Manmohan Samal had been appointed as the president of BJP Odisha unit in March, 2023.

The party formed its maiden government in Odisha by defeating the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in this year’s Assembly polls.

However, Samal lost the Assembly polls from Chandabali seat in Bhadrak district.

It is worth mentioning here that Samal had also served as the president of BJP in Odisha from 1999 to 2004.