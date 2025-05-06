Bhadrak: Chaos unfolded after atleast eight persons sustained serious burn injuries following eruption of a massive fire in a firecracker warehouse in Odisha's Bhadrak district. Of the eight, around three of them are said to be in a very critical condition. Their identities, however, are yet to be ascertained.

The victims are currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

The raging fire was apparently triggered by a gas tank explosion in the godown, touted to be the largest in the district. Firecrackers worth lakhs were gutted too in the inferno.

As per reports, a few families including women and children were inside in the warehouse, located near Haladi Dihi Chhak within Puruna Bazaar police limits of Bhadrak town, when the blast took place. Locals immediately alerted the fire services who arrived at the spot and started operations to douse the flames.

While the injured victims were rushed to the hospital, fire personnel continued efforts to trace other people possibly trapped in the spreading fire and rescue them.

On getting information, a team of the district administration led by the Sub Collector reached the hospital on directions of Bhadrak Collector Dilip Routrai and extended all possible support to facilitate timely treatment of the victims. Official sources said the Collector has directed all critical patients to be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack if their condition deteriorates.