Nabarangpur: Tension prevailed after body of a 10-year old girl was recovered from a bush in Tentulikhunti block of Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Tuesday. Three persons have been detained in this connection.

While the exact cause of death is not established yet, family members of the minor have alleged that she was raped and then murdered.

As per reports, the minor girl, hailing from Kantagaon sadar panchayat, had gone out to relieve herself on Tuesday evening. When she did not return for a prolonged period, family members launched a frantic search with locals and relatives. Later at around 8 pm, they found her body from a bush under the tower on the outskirts.

Police, on getting information, reached the spot and started investigation with a dog squad and scientific team. Three youths from the area have been detained for interrogation, official sources said.

After getting to know about the incident, Nabarangpur MLA Gouri Shankar Majhi visited the family. On the other hand, former MP and opposition leader Pradeep majhi, Nabarangpur ex-MLA Sadasiva Pradhani, Maa Ghar chairperson Kadambini Tripathy and Dabugaon ex-MLA Bhujabala Majhi demanded justice for the family and arrest of the accused within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, locals staged a road blockade refusing to hand over the body until the culprits were nabbed.