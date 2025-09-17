Bhubaneswar: Days after a 25 year-old female traffic constable went missing after duty from Bhubaneswar, police have recovered her body from a jungle in Odisha's Keonjhar district today. While the matter is still under investigation, her male colleague Deepak had been detained for interrogation on suspicion of murder. He later confessed to have strangled her death.

The deceased, identified as Subhamitra Sahu of Pichukuli village within Khurda town police limits, had gone missing since September 6 after wrapping up her work.

As per reports, Subhamitra was staying in a rented accommodation in Bhubaneswar and working as aa traffic constable. On September 6, she went to work at the Commissionerate Police as usual. She, however, went missing after returning home at around 7 pm. Her family tried to get in touch but her mobile was switched off. Unable to make any contact, her father Durjyodhan Sahu filed a missing complaint with the police after which probe was initiated.

While investigating call detail records, it came to the fore that Subhamitra was in constant touch with Deepak, a fellow constable. Tracking the location of the last call made by Subhamitra, a special squad from the Commissionerate Police reached Keonjhar and with help from local police, tracked her body to a forest.

Following the discovery, police had detained Deepak for interrogation. While his relationship with the woman constable is still not established, he subsequently confessed to have stangled her to death, official sources informed.