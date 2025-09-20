Kendrapara: A day after a 37 year-old woman went missing after being dragged into the river by a saltwater crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara district, her mutilated body was recovered by forest and fire personnel today.

The deceased was identified as Laxmi Dalei of Benakanda village which comes under Mahakalapada forest range.

As per reports, Laxmi was attacked by the reptile near Gobari riverbed while she was looking her goat. Eyewitnesses said she had just stepped into the creek when the crocodile emerged out of nowhere and lunged at her. Before Laxmi could react, it dragged her into the water.

On getting information, a joint search operation by the forest and fire personnel was initiated to trace the missing woman. Hours later, they found her half-eaten body.

This is the latest incident of fatal reptile attacks on humans in and around Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary. The conflict has been a predominant concern in the reserve area owing to human activity in crocodile-ingested water bodies, including rivers, creeks, and nullahs. Residents of villages bordering waterbodies claim rise in crocodile numbers is a major reson behind attacks on humans.

The loss of human lives is most frequently reported during the nesting season of the estuarine crocodiles when the reptiles stray into nearby rivulets and nullahs.