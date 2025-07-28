Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic mishap, a Kaudia or Bol Bam devotee died while another sustained critical injuries after they were reportedly hit by a passenger bus while returning after 'Jalabhishek' (holy water offering) at a Shiv temple in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district today. The incident occured near Palasahi village within Naugaon police limits.

Though the identity of the deceased has not been established yet, preliminary probe revealed he was a resident of Puri district.

As per reports, four Kaudias from Puri were visiting the Gorakhnath ( believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva) Peeth located around 13 km from Jagatsinghpur town. After finishing the 'Jalabhishek' ritual, they were returning when a passenger bus hit them before speeding away.

The bus named 'Sri Krishna' was heading from Naugaon to Jagatsinghpur. While one of the devotees was crushed to death on the spot, another sustained critical injuries. The victim was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the accident, irate locals assembled at the spot and staged a road blockade, demanding justice for the family of the deceased. They also demanded immediate arrest of the bus driver who managed to escape.

Police on getting information reached the spot and made efforts to placate the protesting locals. A case has been registered and the body seized for postmortem. Official sources said efforts are underway to track the accused bus driver. The exact reason of death will be ascertained after autopsy report, they said.