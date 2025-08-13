Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen Odisha’s agri-marketing ecosystem, the State Cabinet today approved the establishment of ‘Model Mandis’ across the state.

The proposal from the Cooperation Department was cleared during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja informed, in the first phase, 38 mandis will be developed into Model Mandis, including 14 large, 17 medium, and seven small ones. The identification process for an additional 62 mandis to be upgraded in the next phase has already begun.



The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd (OBCC) will execute the project, which will feature modern storage facilities, raised concrete drying platforms, covered sheds, quality-testing kiosks, and cooling chambers.

For farmers’ convenience, the Model Mandis will also include rest sheds, clean toilets (with separate facilities for women), eateries, designated vending zones, bank branches, ATMs, and parking areas.

The state will invest approximately ₹300 crore in the first phase to develop 38 Model Mandis during the 2025–26 and 2026–27 financial years, the Chief Secretary added.

In total, seven proposals from six departments received approval during today’s Cabinet meeting.