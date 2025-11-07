Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has taken charge as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand, becoming the first woman to head the state’s police force.

Her appointment follows the voluntary retirement of Anurag Gupta, a 1990-batch IPS officer, whose resignation was recently accepted by the Jharkhand government. A notification from the Home, Prison & Disaster Management Department confirmed that Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, will serve as in-charge DGP and Inspector General of Police from November 7.

Brief tenure as DGP

Born in Odisha, Mishra’s tenure as acting DGP will continue until her retirement on December 31, 2025. Before taking over this new role, she was serving as Special Secretary in the state’s Home Department. Over the years, she has held several key positions, including Additional Director General (Railways) and Inspector General, earning respect for her disciplined approach and commitment to reforming the police system.

Advocacy for inclusivity

Mishra is known for advocating gender equality and inclusivity within the police force. She has strongly supported initiatives such as childcare facilities for working mothers, balanced job postings, and equal opportunities in field duties. Her leadership is described by colleagues as empathetic yet firm, making her a role model for women officers across India.

Personal resilience

A member of the Bihar cadre before Jharkhand’s formation in 2000, Mishra’s journey has been marked by resilience. Despite facing personal tragedy with the loss of her son in 2018, she continued to serve with determination and focus, often crediting her professional responsibilities for giving her strength.

What lies ahead

Mishra’s appointment marks a brief but significant chapter for Jharkhand Police. The state government is expected to name a full-time DGP soon, with senior officers Prashant Singh and M.S. Bhatia emerging as leading contenders. Until then, Tadasha Mishra’s leadership will be closely observed for her ability to maintain law and order and inspire a more inclusive police culture.