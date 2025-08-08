Bhubaneswar: Santanu Kumar Swain, a professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University.

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Swain as the VC of Sikkim University in her capacity as the Visitor of the central university.

The Union Ministry of Education issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

As per the notification, Swain, a native of Puri district in Odisha, will serve a term of five years or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

Swain, who is now working as a professor in the Department of Education at BHU, had completed his MA and M.Phil degrees in Education from Kurukshetra University.

He had obtained PhD and D.Litt from Utkal University in Odisha. Swain had served as a faculty member in Ravenshaw University in Cuttack for some years before moving to BHU.