London: Odisha-born Sweta Mohanty has been recently felicitated for her distinguished service in community service category at the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, here. She is among the awardees of the prestigious IIW She Inspires Award 2025 recognizing outstanding women leaders from diverse fields for their contributions to society. Organized by Inspiring Indian Women (IIW), the event celebrated visionaries driving impactful change across community service, business, education, and leadership.

Sweta Mohanty was awarded in the Community Service category for her exemplary contributions through the Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK and the Odisha Society of UK (OSUK). Recognized for her leadership in fostering India-UK relations, Mohanty has played a pivotal role in strengthening people-to-people connections through research, social media engagement, and high-impact events.

In her acceptance speech, Sweta Mohanty said: “For the past six years, I have dedicated myself to initiatives that go beyond diplomacy, emphasizing grassroots connections between India and the UK. Whether through organizing cultural events like the first-ever Bali Jatra celebrations in the UK or advocating for balanced narratives on Jammu and Kashmir, my goal has always been to bridge communities and empower the next generation.”

The awards were hosted by MP Bob Blackman CBE, Padmashree, and MP Joy Morrissey, bringing together distinguished guests and thought leaders. The two-day event was organised on March 24 and March 25.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Lord Meghnad Desai, Padma Bhushan, Former MP Theresa Villiers, Mayor Cllr Salim Chowdhury (Mayor of Harrow), Mayor Cllr Pherina Bhardwaj (Mayor of Gerrards Cross), and Ajay Kumar Thakur (Head of BSE SME and Startup Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange). The jury panel featured celebrated leaders such as Padmashree Dr. Soma Ghosh, Mira Misra Kaushik OBE, Natasha Hart MBE, and Naomi Canton (Freelance Journalist, UK Correspondent for TOI & Times Group), among others.

The IIW She Inspires Award 2025 celebrated women who are making a difference across industries, showcasing the power of resilience, leadership, and impact. As IIW continues to champion women’s achievements, this event stands as a beacon of empowerment, inspiring future changemakers.