Bhubaneswar: Odisha may witness a fresh spell of heavy rainfall as the IMD predicts another depression over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) around October 26.

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around October 22, said the IMD today while quoting several weather models including NCEP GFS, ECMWF and ECAI.

The NCEP GFS model shows that the low pressure area over BoB is likely to form on October 21 while ECAI predicts the same on October 22. As per the ECMWF model, the low pressure area over BoB is likely to form on October 23.

The models show a depression over the BoB around October 26.

The ECMWF model shows the depression over the Bay of Bengal on October 26 with further intensification and movement towards South-Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts. Several districts in Odisha may witness heavy rainfall due to the impact of the system.

However, the NCEP GFS model shows depression over BoB on October 26 with further intensification and movement towards Bangladesh.

It is worth mentioning here that Odisha has witnessed several intense cyclones including 1999 Super Cyclone (1999), Phailin (2013), Hudhud (2014) and Dana (2024) in the month of October.