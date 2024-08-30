Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to support working mothers, the Odisha government has mandated the establishment of breastfeeding rooms in all government and private offices in the state. The government has written to all concerned officials for its implementation.

This policy aims to create a more inclusive and supportive work environment, allowing nursing mothers to balance their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively.

The policy recognizes the well-documented benefits of breastfeeding and emphasizes the need for a conducive environment for mothers to nurse their babies. By providing private and comfortable spaces for breastfeeding, the initiative aims to reduce stress and anxiety among working mothers, boost productivity, and foster a healthier work-life balance.

This initiative also addresses the challenges faced by working mothers who often struggle to balance their jobs with the demands of caring for newborns.

By offering breastfeeding rooms, the policy seeks to retain talented employees, reduce turnover rates, and cultivate a more family-friendly workplace culture.

The implementation of breastfeeding rooms across all offices marks a significant step forward in supporting working mothers and promoting a more inclusive work environment.