Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has asked schools to prepare question papers of Class-10 half-yearly exams for the 2024-25 academic session.

The board has confirmed that it will not be supplying question papers for the half-yearly exams, allowing schools to prepare their own.

In a letter addressed to all District Education Officers (DEOs), the BSE Secretary acknowledged that some confusion had arisen regarding the conduct of the half-yearly exams. Unlike the previous academic year (2023-24), when the BSE provided question papers, schools will now have the freedom to prepare question papers or make alternative arrangements.

The BSE has instructed DEOs to notify all schools under their jurisdiction about the new arrangement, ensuring the smooth execution of the exams without any further confusion.

"The question papers for the said examination for last year i.e. during 2023-24 had been prepared & supplied to the District Education Office point by the B.S.E., Odisha. However, the BSE is making it clear that the question papers for the current session shall not be supplied by the Board. All secondary schools are free to prepare their question papers or make necessary arrangements for the conduct of the examination within the time period as mentioned in the breakup of the syllabus notified by the Board," the BSE said in the letter.