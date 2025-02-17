Bhubaneswar: The state government has designed a ‘New City Development’ scheme for Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed this while tabling the Budget proposal for 2025-26 fiscal in the Assembly today.

The state government has allocated Rs 200 crore for this purpose in the State Budget 2025-26.

The scheme has been designed to develop 322 hectares of land initially. Subsequently, the project would be scaled up to 3,600 hectares with focus on service industry, Information Technology (IT) and Research and Development, said the Chief Minister.

According to Majhi, the state government has conceptualized a comprehensive road decongestion plan for the capital city.

The plan has been conceptualized to ease traffic congestion and improve mobility in Bhubaneswar, he said

Under the plan, the outer ring road and several other road projects will be taken up in Bhubaneswar with an expenditure of Rs 13,000 crore.

Notably, the state government has planned to construct an elevated corridor, three new flyovers, and inner and outer ring roads in the capital city to ease traffic congestion.

As per the traffic decongestion plan, the state government has decided to build an elevated corridor from Jaydev Vihar Square to Nandankanan. Besides, it will construct three flyovers near Kalpana Square, Sishu Bhawan Square and Odisha State Museum and an underpass at AG Square.

In addition to this, an inner ring road has been proposed for the capital city as part of the traffic decongestion plan.

The 64-km inner ring road from Tamando to Paikarapur and from Dhauli to Tamando will have six lanes. The state government will spend around Rs 7,000 crore under the decongestion plan for the capital city.

Taking into consideration the future expansion of the capital city, the state government is mulling to build a 148-km outer ring road with two service lanes by spending around Rs 6,152 crore.