Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police here has registered an FIR against an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer for allegedly subjecting his wife to cruelty, harassment and mental torture.

The Mahila Police booked the OAS officer, identified as Sarthak Sourav Mohapatra, under various Sections of BNS and Dowry Prohibition Act on the basis of a complaint filed by her wife Archana Dash.

As per the complaint, Mohapatra had tied the nuptial knot with Dash on February 21 last year. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on May 7 this year.

However, Mohapatra, who works at the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), allegedly abandoned his wife and the newborn in the hospital just four days after the birth of the child.

Since then, he has been maintaining distance from his wife and child, who are now staying in her parents’ home.

“My husband was with me in the hospital for three days after my delivery. However, he abandoned me and my child in the hospital on May 10 without any reason. Since then, he has not met me and enquired about the health condition of my child,” alleged Dash.

According to Dash, Mohapatra even did not answer to her phone calls and text messages. “We both mother and child were subjected to cruelty. I hope that the police will provide justice to us,” Dash said. She also accused Mohapatra’s mother and sister of mental harassment and abuse.

“We tried a lot to solve the issue through mutual consultations. But, Mohapatra did not respond positively. So, we were forced to lodge a complaint with police. We hope that the police will probe the issue unbiasedly and take appropriate action in this regard,” said Dash’s lawyer.