Bhubaneswar: Taking a significant step towards making Odisha a regional hub for aviation services, the State Cabinet today approved a proposal to provide land at a 40% subsidy for setting up a world-class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

The proposal from the Commerce and Transport Department, approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, offers additional incentives beyond those under the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR), 2022, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja informed.

The upcoming MRO facility, the first major one in Eastern India, will be developed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The move is aimed at attracting private sector participation in the sector, with Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd selected as the anchor investor to establish and operate the facility.

The Commerce and Transport Department will oversee implementation, while the High-Powered Committee on Aviation will facilitate project rollout and monitoring, Ahuja added.

In total, seven proposals from six departments received approval during today’s Cabinet meeting.