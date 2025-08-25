Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved the Odisha Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 aimed at boosting investment and creating jobs in the electronics sector.

As per the policy, investors will be eligible for a 50% capital subsidy on the first ten large-scale projects. They may also choose a matching subsidy with turnover-linked incentives and additional capital support.

Official sources said the policy offers several other benefits, including land allocation, rental assistance, a 10-year exemption from electricity duty, and power tariff reimbursements.

Special provisions and tailored concessions will also be extended to mega projects involving investments above ₹500 crore or those generating over 1,000 jobs.

“This initiative aligns with the national Make in India vision, aiming to foster a self-reliant electronics ecosystem while stimulating Odisha’s economic growth,” said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The Cabinet also approved the appointments of Udaya Narayan Das, Mihir Prasad Mishra, and Manoj Kumar Mohanty as members of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

At its 24th meeting, the Cabinet cleared four proposals from three different departments.