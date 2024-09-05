Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet has approved a new scheme 'Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana' to provide financial assistance of Rs 5000 to tribal students for their studies, announced Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling in Assembly today.

The scheme will check tribal students' dropouts in the state, the Minister told the House.

Around 3 lakh students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will be benefited under the Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana, for which the state government has allocated Rs 156 Crore in the budget this year.

Highlighting the scheme, the Cabinet Minister said that the tribal students promoted from Class 8 to 9 and from 10 to 11 in schools will receive Rs 5000 per year as an incentive amount. The scheme will be implemented from this year.