Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved a landmark proposal to establish Adarsha Vidyalayas (model schools) in every Gram Panchayat under the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana.

The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, follows recommendations from the School & Mass Education Department. The scheme aims to align with the Right to Education Act, 2009, while prioritising quality education at the grassroots level.

According to an official note, the initiative will focus on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skill development, in line with the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Odisha and the National Education Policy 2020.

In its first phase, the state will build 2,200 model schools at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore. Each school will require approximately Rs 5 crore, with final costs to be determined based on detailed project reports (DPRs).