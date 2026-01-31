Bhubaneswar: In a key decision, the Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Saturday approved the modalities and rules for the recruitment of the Chairman and members of the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC).

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the Cabinet approved the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of the Chairman and Members) Rules, 2026. The Commission will comprise one Chairman and two members.

The OUSSSC has been constituted to conduct recruitment examinations for the selection of officers and personnel of various ranks in the Odisha Police and other uniformed services under the Home, Excise, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, and Commerce and Transport departments.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department for the creation of a new service cadre titled ‘Odisha Culture Development Service’. The move aims to restructure the District Culture Officer cadre and provide enhanced promotional avenues. The recruitment and promotion rules for the new service also received Cabinet approval.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet cleared a total of 12 proposals from 10 departments during the meeting.