Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet today approved Unified Pension Scheme for the state government employees to provide them an assured payout after their retirement.

The pension scheme will be implemented in the state with effect from April 1, 2025.

As per the decision, the retired employee with minimum service period of 25 years will receive pension at rate of 50% of average or basic received in the 12 months before retirement. The pension will be proportional to the minimum 10 years of service period to the period of employment up to 25 years. The pensioner will receive a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 following retirement after a minimum period of 10 years of service.

The family pension will be available at the rate of 60 per cent of the pension received by the employee before death.

The industrial workers will get Dearness Relief on basis of All India Consumer Price Index or Consumer Price Index on guaranteed pension, assured family pension and assured minimum pension.

One-time amount in addition to gratuity after retirement: For every full six months of service, one-tenth of the monthly remuneration received on the date of retirement will be given as a lump sum amount. Due to this amount, the amount of guaranteed pension will not be reduced.

Under the scheme, total 3.33 lakh employees can have a choice to get enrolled under NPS to receive the pension benefits, the CM stated after the meeting.

The state cabinet cleared total 11 proposals at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

Along with pension scheme, the cabinet approved following proposals:

A. Antyodaya housing scheme to provide pucca house to the eligible household left out from the ongoing housing schemes, victim of natural/man made calamities, household displaced due to development projects,

B. Amendment to Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022,

C. Amendment to the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952

D. Amedment to Odisha District and Civil Courts' Judicial Staff Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2008,

E. Construction of Block Level Stadium in the State,

F. Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Project,

G. Construction of 2nd Bridge over Chandabali Road over River Kharasrota at Bharigada in Cuttack

H. Construction of 2nd Bridge over River Bramhani at Patrapur on Cuttack - Chandabali Road over river Brahmani parallel to existing bridge,

I. Construction of a bridge over Baitarani River parallel to existing bridge on Bhadrak-Chandabali Road connecting Kendrapara and Chandabali,

J. Construction of H.L. Bridge over River Mahanadi at Pujaripalli Ghat connecting to Jarimuli under CRIF on Turnkey basis.

