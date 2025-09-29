Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Monday approved a major development project for the Maa Tarini Temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district.

The Works Department’s proposal for the temple precinct’s comprehensive development has been cleared.

The Cabinet has approved the lowest tender worth ₹146 crore (excluding GST) in favour of Dilip Constructions Pvt. Ltd. The overall project, estimated at ₹226 crore, will be completed over a period of 24 months in an area spread across 59.206 acres.

As part of the development plan, several facilities will be created for devotees, including:

A 216-bed Yatri Niwas (pilgrim accommodation)

Pilgrim facilitation centre

Interpretation centre

Food plaza and watchtower

Market complex

A dining hall with seating for 500 people

Cloakroom facility

Once completed, the state government expects Maa Tarini Temple in Ghatagaon to emerge as one of India’s major religious tourism destinations.