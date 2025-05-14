Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today gave its approval to six proposals of various departments.

The Cabinet approved a proposal for reservation of seats for students of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in government-run higher education institutions in Odisha.

As per the decision, the state government will keep 11.25 per cent seats in government-run higher education institutions reserved for students of SEBC community from 2025-26 academic year.

“The Odisha Cabinet has approved a landmark decision to introduce 11.25 per cent reservation for students belonging to SEBC in public universities, state government and aided higher secondary and higher education institutions under School & Mass Education, Higher Education, Odia Language Literature and Culture, and Sports & Youth Services Departments from 2025-26 academic year,” said the Chief Minister while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government will provide 22.5 per cent reservation to ST students, 16.25 per cent to SC students, 11.25 per cent to SEBC students, 5 per cent to PwD and one per cent to ESM in UG, PG, Teacher Education, LLB, Integrated Law, Teacher Training, vocational, B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed courses in Odisha.