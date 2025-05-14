Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved a proposal for convergence of MAMATA scheme and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) in the state.

The state Cabinet has decided to jointly implement MAMATA and PMMVY from April 1 this year. The scheme will be named as MAMATA-PMMVY, said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, beneficiaries used to get Rs 10,000 for the birth of a girl child under MAMATA Yojana. They will now get Rs 12,000 under MAMATA-PMMVY, he added.

Similarly, beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 for the birth of a boy child under MAMATA-PMMVY. Women from PVTG community will be given Rs 12,000 for the birth of a girl child and Rs 10,000 for the birth of a boy child for all live births.

Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs), who were earlier getting Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively as incentive amount, will now get Rs 250 and Rs 150 under MAMATA-PMMVY.

The eligibility criteria of the PMMVY scheme will also be applicable to the MAMATA-PMMVY scheme. The state government will spend Rs 2,670 crore under the scheme in the next five years, said the Chief Minister.