Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal today hinted at a possible reshuffle in the state cabinet within the next 15 to 30 days. Speaking to reporters after returning from New Delhi, Samal clarified that the final decision rests with the Chief Minister and the BJP Parliamentary Board.

“The responsibility of cabinet expansion lies with the Chief Minister. If the party is consulted, we will certainly give our advice,” said Samal.

He explained that the decision on who will be inducted into the cabinet and on what basis will be taken by the BJP’s Parliamentary Board. “The selection will be based on merit, efficiency, and experience,” he added.

Informing about the party’s roadmap, Samal revealed that organisational restructuring will be taken up first, followed by appointments in boards and corporations. The cabinet expansion will come afterwards, he said.

Samal, who had travelled to the national capital on Tuesday, was widely believed to be holding talks with the party’s central leadership on key issues, including potential changes in the state cabinet.