Sushil Kumar Lohani, a 1995-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the Additional Secretary to the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, said notification issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions today.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the appointment of Lohani as the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, said the notification.

Lohani was serving as the Principal Secretary to the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department of the Odisha government before his central deputation.

Lohani had served as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Odisha from 2019 to 2023.