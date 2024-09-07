Bhubaneswar: Odisha cadre IAS officer Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the Union Finance Secretary.

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions today issued a notification in this regard.

Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was earlier serving as the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management at the Union Ministry of Finance.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Ministry of Finance as the Finance Secretary,” read the notification.