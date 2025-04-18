Bhubaneswar: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday approved central deputation of Odisha-cadre IAS officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

The 1993-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal, presently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, has been appointed as the Secretary of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs replacing IAS officer Umang Narula, who is set to retire on June 30, 2025.

The Centre also extended the deputation tenure of Odisha-cadre IAS officer Santosh Kumar Sarangi with new assignment. The 1994-batch IAS officer, who is currently holding the position as the Director General at Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has been appointed as the Secretary of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation Ranjana Chopra to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. The 1994-batch Odisha-cadre IAS officer was elevated as the Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor of Ministry of Culture.