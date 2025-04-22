Bhubaneswar: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the empanelment of Odisha-cadre IAS officer Satyabrata Sahu for holding the post at the Centre at Secretary Equivalent level.

The 1991-batch IAS officer is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Home Department in Odisha Government.

IAS Satyabrata Sahu is also holding the additional charge of ACS in Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

Prior to it, he was appointed as the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and MD of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Earlier, the senior IAS officer was on Central deputation from 2013 to 2020.