Bhubaneswar: Former Managing Director of the Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) and IAS Vinod Kumar was today convicted in a corruption case. With this, Kumar has been convicted in a total of ten corruption cases in the rural housing development corporation.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar convicted three persons including IAS Vinod Kumar in the corruption case and awarded rigorous imprisonment for a period of three year and fined them ₹25,000 each. The other two convicts were Purna Chandra Das, former Executive Director, Technical, ORHDC, Bhubaneswar and Subhash Chandra Panda, State Coordinator of Bhubaneswar-based AWARE NGO.

The three persons were chargesheeted by the Odisha Vigilance earlier.

Kumar and Das showed undue official favour to Panda in the matter of illegal sanction and disbursement of loan on the basis of fabricated documents without security.