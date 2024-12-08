Bhubaneswar: The Centre has appointed Odisha cadre IPS officer Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey as the Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

1997 batch IPS Kutey has been appointed BSF IG (Level-14 in the Pay Matrix) for a tenure from the date of assumption of charge up to the date of his superannuation on February 29, 2028 or until further order, whichever is earlier, the Centre stated in a letter to the Odisha Home Department.

Yesterday, The Centre appointed another Odisha-cadre IPS Officer Ashish Kumar Singh as Inspector General (IG) in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on a deputation basis.

The 2004-batch IPS Officer was appointed for a period of five years.

In May this year, the Election Commission of India ordered for immediate suspension of Kutey for unduly interfering in the conduct of polls. He was during that time working in the Odisha Chief Minister's Office.