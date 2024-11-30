Bhubaneswar: An Odisha cadre IPS officer has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis.

Anupama James, a 2013-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the NIA SP for a period of five years.

The IPS officer was earlier serving as the Vigilance SP in Odisha. The state government has relieved the IPS officer of her duties to take up her new assignment at the Centre, said the Home Department in a notification today.

Notably, NIA is working as the central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency in India. The agency was set up after the enactment of the NIA Act in 2008.