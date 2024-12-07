Bhubaneswar: The Centre approved the appointment of Odisha-cadre IPS Officer Ashish Kumar Singh as Inspector General (IG) in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on a deputation basis.

The 2004-batch IPS Officer was appointed for a period of five years, as per a notification released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

The Ministry requested the State Government to relieve Ashish Singh immediately to take up his new assignment at the Centre.



Ashish Singh, a trusted officer in the previous government led by Naveen Patnaik, had courted controversy earlier this year.

Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Odisha Government removed him from the post of Inspector General (IG) of Police (Chief Minister's security) for his alleged interference in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections held this year and posted him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Home Department on July 11.