New Delhi: Odisha-cadre IPS officer Sagarika Nath has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP) in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to an announcement by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

A 2016-batch IPS officer, Nath is currently serving as SP of Khordha district. The DoPT has directed the Odisha Government to relieve her immediately to facilitate her joining the Central deputation post.

Nath is widely recognised for her people-centric policing initiatives. She has spearheaded several impactful projects, including ‘Project Sampark’—an anti-drug campaign, the ‘Chota Cop Program’, and ‘Project Durga’, which focuses on women’s safety and empowerment.

Previously, she has served as Traffic SP in Bhubaneswar and as SP of Balasore district.