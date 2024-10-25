Bhubaneswar: The Agriculture Department of the Odisha Government has cancelled the holidays of its officers on October 26 and 27 for the assessment of damage to standing crops after Cyclone Dana.

The department has issued an order in this regard.

"In view of the urgent nature of post-cyclone activities in 'DANA' affected districts, particularly for assessment of damage to standing crops, Official Holidays on 26th and 27th October are hereby cancelled. All officers of the Department in the affected districts, and in Bhubaneswar, are directed not to leave their official headquarters during these days and remain alert for duty, as required," the order said.

Any kind of deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously, the order added.