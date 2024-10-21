Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has cancelled the leaves of its employees in view of the forecasted Cyclone 'Dana'.

After a high-level meeting to assess the situation on Sunday evening, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Additional Chief Secretary, Deo Ranjan Singh, said, "Leaves of all state government employees have been cancelled in view of the possible cyclone. All employees have been instructed to remain stationed at their respective locations and carry out their duties until further notice."

When asked about the closure of educational institutions, Singh said, "A decision is yet to be made regarding the closure of schools and colleges due to the approaching cyclone. However, District Collectors are empowered to make the call based on local circumstances."

A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal while a cyclonic storm (to be named as Cyclone 'Dana') is likely to form by October 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The forecasted cyclone is likely to reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning, the agency said.

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Under the influence of the system, several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall on October 24.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur, the IMD forecasted and issued Red Warning for these districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj, the IMD predicted and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Keonjhar, the IMD added and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.

Wind Warning for along and off Odisha coast

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence from 23rd Oct evening. It would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from 24th Oct night till 25th Oct morning.