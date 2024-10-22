Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to 25 in view of forecasted Cyclone 'Dana'.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh has issued an order in this regard.

"It has been decided to cancel leave of all government employees from 23rd October to 25th October in order to meet any untoward situation and all the employees should remain present in their headquarters," the official said in a letter to all departments of the government.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic storm is likely to form over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 23rd October.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over northwest Bay of Bengal in the morning of 24th October and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th October and early morning of 25th October as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, the IMD said.