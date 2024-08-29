Bhubaneswar: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will enhance the capacity of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha.

This was revealed at a meeting between Union Steel Secretary Sandeep Pondrik and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here today.

The Union Steel Secretary informed the Chief Minister that the capacity of RSP will be enhanced to 9 million tonnes from the existing 4.5 million tonnes.

The Chief Minister assured the Steel Secretary of the necessary cooperation from the Odisha government.

Various issues related to the steel sector in Odisha were discussed at the meeting. Senior officials of SAIL, NMDC and other public sector undertakings were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister put emphasis on the development of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela and other hospitals managed by various PSUs for providing better healthcare to the local people.

He also asked the SAIL, OMDC and other PSUs to carry out various developmental works in Odisha under their CSR activities.

Among others, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary to Steel and Mines department Deoranjan Kumar Singh and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) chairman Surendra Kumar were present at the meeting.