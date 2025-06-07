Bhubaneswar: The Works Department of the state government and the Indian Building Congress will jointly organise a national seminar on ‘Recent Advances in Iconic Building Projects’ in the Odisha capital here on June 8.

The event is expected to bring together over 200 participants, including renowned engineers, architects, urban planners, government officials, technocrats, and academicians from across the country.

Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan will grace the event as chief guest while departmental Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh will be the guest of honour.

The event will feature three technical sessions focused on cutting-edge topics such as smart infrastructure, sustainable construction, and innovative approaches in iconic building design.

“Many experts from across the country will attend the seminar and deliberate on the latest advancements in the construction and infrastructure sector. Authors will present research papers on recent innovations. Representatives from key government bodies like the PWD, Housing and Urban Development Department, WATCO, Odisha Police Housing Corporation, IDCO, and technical institutions like VSSUT, OUTR and SoA will also take part in the discussions,” said Bijay Chandra Tripathy, Chairman of the Odisha Chapter of Indian Building Congress.

Chinmay Debnath, President of Indian Buildings Congress, said they will submit the outcome of the discussions in the seminar to the government for possible policy-level intervention. “We are organizing the 196th Executive Council Meeting of Indian Building Congress in association with the Works Department. The seminar on recent advancements in iconic buildings will see participation from experts across the country. The outcome of the sessions will be submitted to the government for possible policy-level implementation,” he stated.

The event will bring together engineers, architects, and technocrats to explore innovative and sustainable solutions for the future of infrastructure development, said IBC Council member Manoranjan Mishra.

“For the first time, the Odisha Chapter of IBC is organising such a national event in Bhubaneswar and we are receiving an overwhelming response from government agencies, planning authorities, academic institutions and experts from various fields,” said PK Parhi, Vice Chairman of IBC, Odisha Chapter.

Murugesan Muthu, chief structural engineer & technical director URC group, Chennai said the seminar will bring experts and professionals together and pave the way for innovation and progress in the construction industry.

The seminar promises to be a dynamic forum for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and best practices in the evolving field of construction and infrastructure. It is poised to contribute valuable insights to the planning and execution of future iconic building projects across India.