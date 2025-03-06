Bhubaneswar: The Odisha capital is all set to host the prestigious Super Cup 2025 football tournament from April 21.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recently confirmed that the football tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar.

Altogether 16 teams will compete in the tournament for the coveted trophy. The champions will earn a spot in 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 playoffs.

Among the 16 competing teams, altogether 13 will be from the Indian Super League (ISL) and three from the I-League.

The tournament will kick off on April 21. For the participating teams, the tournament holds significant value as it represents an opportunity to secure a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) playoffs, said the AIFF.

“Bhubaneswar will host the prestigious Super Cup 2025 from April 21, featuring 16 top clubs in a thrilling knockout battle. The champions will earn a spot in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 Playoffs, taking Indian football to global stage,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a Twitter (X) post.

Three of the last four editions of Super Cup took place in the Odisha capital. The trophy was officially renamed as Kalinga Super Cup in 2024.

In last year’s tournament, East Bengal won the trophy by defeating Odisha 3-2 in the extra time.