Bhubaneswar: The Odisha capital is all set to host Yoga Mahotsav-2025 on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7 (Monday).

The Ministry of Ayush and Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga will jointly organise the Yoga Mahotsav at Kalinga Stadium from 6.30 am to 8 am tomorrow.

Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav is scheduled to inaugurate the mega event.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Puri MP Sambit Patra, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Secretary to Ayush Ministry Rajesh Kotecha and Joint Secretary to Ayush Ministry Monalisa Das will also attend the event.

The Yoga Mahotsav-2025 at Kalinga Stadium will be organised as a precursor to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, said Monalisa Das, Joint Secretary to Ayush Ministry, at a presser here today.

With the organization of Yoga Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar, the 75-day countdown will begin for the International Day of Yoga-2025, she added.

“As many as 24 crore people have so far participated in the celebration of International Day of Yoga since 2014. Now, the Common Yoga Protocol has been made available in 22 languages, including Braille edition,” Dash said.

Notably, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.