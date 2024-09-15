Bhubaneswar: As many as 81 platoons of police force will be deployed in the Odisha capital here as part of the security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on September 17.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to launch the Subhadra Yojana of the state government at a special event at Janata Maidan in the capital city here on September 17 (Tuesday).

“The Odisha Police will deploy altogether 81 platoons of police personnel in Bhubaneswar as part of the security arrangement for the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to the city on September 17,” said twin city Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda today.

Besides, as many as 11 DCP-rank officers, 22 Additional DCP-rank officers, 66 ACP-rank officers, 100 IIC-rank officers and 300 senior police officers will be deployed in the city as part of the foolproof security arrangement for the Prime Minister’s visit, he added.

A portion of the city from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to Janata Maidan and Gadakan will be declared as a no-fly zone for the high-profile visit. Barricades will be erected along the road from the airport to the venue of the event and traffic restrictions will be in force in the capital city, said Panda.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at BPIA from Ahmedabad at 11.35 am on September 17. After arriving at BPIA, the Prime Minister will travel to Janata Maidan. He will return to New Delhi soon after the launch of Subhadra Yojana for women in the state.