Choudwar/Cuttack: A major mishap was averted after a family miraculously escaped as their car caught fire following a rear-end collision with a truck on NH 16 in Odisha's Cuttack distrcit today.

The incident was reported from Nirgundi overbridge early in the morning at around 6 am, halting traffic movement for a long while. As per reports, the people in the car were heading from Kolkata towards Puri for Jagannath darshan when their vehicle hit a truck from behind. Eyewitnesses said the speeding truck suddenly slowed down and as the car was behind it, it rammed into the heavy vehicle. The collision was so severe that the car burst into flames. However, the family travelling in it somehow managed to open the doors and escape unharmed.

Police on getting information, reached the spot and tried to douse the flames. But unable to contain the blaze, fire service personnel were finally roped in.

Official sources said police are making arrangements for the stranded family's return to Kolkata.

In a similar mishap late on Monday night, an 108 ambulance on the move suddenly burst into flames and was completely gutted near Ayatpur in Khordha district. Fortunately, three crew members inside the vehicle managed to escape before the fire spread.

As per reports, the driver noticed smoke coming out of the battery area of the vehicle and alerted other staff on board. He tried to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher but the blaze spread rapidly and engulfed the entire ambulance.

Eyewitnesses said the ambulance was reduced to ashes within minutes. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.