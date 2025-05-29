Bhubaneswar: The CBI arrested a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for taking Rs 20 lakh as bribe from a businessman in the Odisha capital here today.

The accused has been identified as Chintan Raghubanshi, the Deputy Director of ED zonal office in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, Raghubanshi, a 2013-batch IRS officer, had sought Rs 2 crore as bribe from the businessman by threatening him with ED raids.

The businessman had lodged a complaint in this regard with the regional office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the CBI sleuths caught Raghubanshi while taking Rs 20 lakh as bribe from the complainant in Sahid Nagar area of the city.

The ED official was later arrested and taken to the CBI office for questioning, reports added.