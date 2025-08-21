New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Sub-area Manager of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Rampur in Jharsuguda district, along with a contractor, in a bribery case linked to a departmental enquiry, officials said on Thursday.

The accused official, Asit Kumar, posted at the Hirakud Bundia Mines under Rampur Sub-area, had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹30,000 from a complainant through contractor Bitoo Ram in exchange for extending assistance in a pending departmental enquiry, the CBI stated.

Following negotiations, the bribe amount was settled at ₹20,000 as the first instalment. Acting on a complaint, the agency registered a case on August 20 and laid a trap. During the operation, Bitoo Ram was caught red-handed while accepting ₹20,000 from the complainant on behalf of the MCL official. Shortly after, Asit Kumar was also apprehended upon receiving the money from his associate.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, headquartered in Jharsuguda, is one of the largest coal-producing subsidiaries of Coal India Limited. Officials noted that the arrests underscore the agency’s focus on tackling corruption in the mining sector, where discretionary powers are often prone to misuse.

Jharsuguda and adjoining areas have seen several corruption-related cases in recent years involving mining and coal transportation. The arrest of a serving Sub-area Manager is being seen as a significant development at a time when MCL has been under scrutiny over transparency and accountability.

The CBI has urged citizens to come forward with complaints against corruption, assuring anonymity to whistleblowers under the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Both accused are currently under arrest and being interrogated. Further investigation is underway, the agency added in its statement. (Wirh IANS inputs)